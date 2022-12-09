MANISTEE — A Manistee man has been arrested and arraigned in connection with a suspicious fire, according to Police Chief Joshua Glass.

At approximately 6:23 a.m. on Tuesday, the Manistee police and fire departments responded to a residential structure fire at a 1001 Kosciusko St. residence.

Fire department personnel were quickly able to extinguish the fire and the home was vacant.

Manistee police, along with the Michigan State Police Fire Marshal Division, investigated the incident and determined it to be suspicious in nature.

On Wednesday, 23-year-old Cory Ryan Densmore of Manistee was arrested in connection with the fire.

Densmore was arraigned Friday in 85th District Court before Judge Thomas Brunner. Densmore is charged with one count of third-degree arson, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $20,000 fine, or three times the value of the property damaged or destroyed.

Densmore’s bond is currently set at $10,000/10% cash or surety.

The Manistee Police Department and the Manistee Fire Department were assisted by the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians’ Department of Public Safety, the SSCENT team, and the MSP Fire Marshal’s Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Manistee Police Department at (231) 723-2533.