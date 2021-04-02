MANISTEE — A Manistee was arrested for allegedly manufacturing and possessing methamphetamine following an investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post and SSCENT.
In late March of the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post received an anonymous tip that a person on Fourth Street in Manistee was operating a drug house. Surveillance was set up and more evidence of drug dealing was discovered, MSP stated in a release.
A search warrant for the home was obtained and executed on the evening of March 31 with the assistance of the SSCENT.
The resident of the house, 39-year-old Jacob Daniel Turner, was a passenger in a vehicle in the driveway when troopers arrived. During his arrest, troopers recovered methamphetamine and a handgun he was carrying.
Turner was lodged in the Manistee County Jail.
Other persons at the scene were questioned and released. Troopers and members of SSCENT recovered methamphetamine, ecstasy and scales during the search of the residence and vehicles.
Turner was arraigned today in the 85th District Court in Manistee for one count of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine, one count of possession of methamphetamine, once count of carrying a concealed weapon, and one count felony firearms.
His bond was set at $15,000, 10 percent. His next scheduled court appearance is at 3:50 p.m. on April 20.