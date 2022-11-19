A Manistee man has been charged with homicide following the death of a 67-year-old woman, according to Manistee Police Chief Joshua Glass.
Glass stated in a press release on Saturday afternoon that his department had a “subject in custody” in relation to a death, with few additional details.
In a second statement from Glass, sent on Sunday night, the subject was identified as 58-year-old Jeffrey Howard Rogers.
The deceased individual was identified as Cynthia Parrington, 67, of Manistee.
Glass added that incident “has now been classified as a homicide,” and stated that Rogers was arraigned Sunday in 85th District Court before Judge Thomas Brunner on one count of homicide — open murder.
The incident is believed to have taken place on Friday, Nov. 18 in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue in Manistee.
Rogers is being lodged at the Manistee County Jail without bond, according to Glass.
Manistee police are being assisted by the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety, and personnel from the Michigan State Police crime lab.
Glass stated in the first release that there are “no public safety concerns related to this incident.”
In Sunday’s statement, he asked for help from the public to piece together what happened, asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Sergeant Doug Vansickle at (231) 398-3286.