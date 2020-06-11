NORMAN TOWNSHIP — The Michigan State Police is still investigating a two-vehicle near head-on vehicle crash from Wednesday afternoon that resulted in the death of a Manistee man.
Troopers from the Cadillac Post were called at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday to a fatal traffic crash involving two vehicles on Caberfae Highway (M-55) near Seaman Road in Norman Township.
The 67-year-old male driver of the Chevrolet Cruze, identified as Thomas Sievert of Manistee, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of injuries sustained from the crash. The driver of the other vehicle, a 60-year-old male from Clio, received minor injuries and was treated at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.
The preliminary investigation indicates Sievert was traveling eastbound on Caberfae Highway and the other driver was traveling westbound. The two vehicles collided in a near head-on collision. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, according to the state police's press release. The crash is still under investigation.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Norman Township Fire Department, North Flight EMS and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.