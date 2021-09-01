MANISTEE — The Manistee Police Department announced Wednesday evening that a Manistee man was arraigned on charges from an alleged stabbing that took place on Tuesday.
Derrick Henton, 17, of Manistee, was arraigned in 85th District Court by Judge Thomas Brunner with a felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder on Wednesday, according to a press release from Manistee Police Chief Josh Glass.
Henton was arraigned on the charge from an alleged incident from 1 a.m., Tuesday, where officers were called to a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of Washignton Street.
The victim, an 18-year-old Bear Lake man, was taken to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, and then he was later air-lifted to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Henton was later apprehended by law enforcement in relation to the allegations on Tuesday.
Glass stated that the Bear Lake man underwent emergency surgery as a result of the incident, and the man’s status is stable.
Brunner set bond in the case at $75,000 cash or surety. Henton is lodged at the Manistee County Jail.