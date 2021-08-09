Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.