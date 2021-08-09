MANISTEE — The Manistee Police Department arrested a 41-year-old Grand Rapids man Monday afternoon after an alleged assault.
According to a press release from Manistee Police Chief Joshua A. Glass, officers from the department were sent at 1:30 p.m., Monday, to the 300 block of Fifth Avenue.
A caller alleged a man was threatening another person with a shotgun. The suspect left the scene in a vehicle, according to the release. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and the suspect “a couple of blocks from the scene,” stated the release.
An investigation resulted in the seizure of a shotgun, a stolen handgun and controlled substances, according to the release.
The Grand Rapids man was arrested as a part of the investigation. He was lodged in the Manistee County Jail on charges related to the assault allegations and weapons allegations.
The department is still investigating the incident.