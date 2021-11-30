MANISTEE — The Manistee Police Department identified a man that was found dead on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the end of Perry Street in Manistee Township.
In a press release from Manistee Police Chief Joshua A. Glass, the man was identified as Robert Cooney, 51, of Manistee. Glass stated he was positively identified by the Manistee County Medical Examiner on Friday, Nov. 26, and the preliminary findings from the autopsy indicated a likely cause of death to be hypothermia.
Glass stated in the release that Cooney was reported missing by his roomates on Nov. 9. They indicated Cooney was not seen by them since Nov. 1. After the report, Manistee officers began their investigation and an attempt to locate Cooney.
Manistee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded on Tuesday, Nov. 23, to the report of a deceased person near the river bank. There were not any signs of trauma that would indicate a suspicious death, Glass stated. Based on identification found at the scene, the man was believed to be Cooney. Evidence suggested he was camping at the location.