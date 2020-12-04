MANISTEE — The Manistee Police Department announced Friday that it was informed that one of its officers tested positive for COVID-19.
Manistee Police Chief Joshua Glass stated in a press release that the department was informed on Thursday, Dec. 3. The officer was admitted to a local hospital for treatment.
The department has worked with District Health Department No. 10 with contact tracing. It contacted all potential exposure risks.
“We will continue to provide a high level of service while addressing the needs of the community,” Glass stated in the release. “We appreciate the support from our community members and surrounding agencies.”
Glass reminded the public to continue to follow guidelines from both the health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in regard to the COVID-19 virus.
This is the second time this year the Manistee Police Department was affected by COVID-19. Two officers tested positive for the disease in April, while five others had to be quarantined at that time. The positive cases also delayed Tim Kozal leaving the City of Manistee as its director of public safety to become the Ludington police chief.