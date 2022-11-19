MANISTEE — The Manistee Police Department stated in a press release Saturday evening that it was investigated a death that took place in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue in Manistee.
Manistee Police Chief Joshua Glass stated in the release that there is a person in custody, and there are no public safety concerns related to an incident. No other details were released, including whether the person in custody is in relation to the death investigation.
Glass stated his department is being assisted by the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety and personnel with the Michigan State Police’s Crime Lab.