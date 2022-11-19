Manistee City Police are investigation a death that occurred in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue, according to a press release sent Saturday afternoon by Police Chief Joshua Glass.
Glass stated in the same release that the city's police department has a "subject in custody," though there were no further details about the subject's association with the death.
The release stated that Manistee police are being assisted by the Manistee County Sheriff's Office, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety, and personnel from the Michigan State Police crime lab.
Glass stated that there are "no public safety concerns related to this incident."
The Daily News attempted to contact glass for more information on the age, sex and hometown of the deceased individual and the individual in custody, as well as to seek details about the time and day the death occurred, but did not immediately receive a response.
Glass stated more information would be released when it's available.