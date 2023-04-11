MANISTEE — Police are investigating a death that occurred Tuesday in the 200 block of Fifth Street in Manistee.
Officers from the Manistee City Police department were dispatched to the 200 block of Fifth Street in Manistee at approximately 10:56 a.m. to respond to a male subject who was reported as having potentially overdosed and was not breathing, according to a press release from Police Chief Joseph Glass.
Responders provided Narcan to the subject, as well as emergency medical care, but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.
The Manistee City Police Department is continuing its investigation to determine the cause of death as well as the circumstances surrounding the death.
Police were assisted at the scene by the Manistee County Sheriff's Office and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Sgt. Kirsten Goodspeed at (231) 398-3281.
More information will be released when it becomes available.