MANISTEE — The Manistee Police Department is investigating two break-ins and a complaint of malicious destruction of property reported in the early morning hours of Sunday.
According to a press release from Manistee Police Chief Joshua Glass, officers responded to the 400 block of River Street at 3:04 a.m. Sunday for a report of a break-in.
“Officers discovered the front window had been smashed out and the suspects made entry into the business stealing multiple items,” Glass stated in the release.
Deputies with the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the police department, and an investigation revealed a second business in the 400 block was broken into and a third business was damaged.
Those who may have information about the break-ins and property destruction are asked to call Manistee Det. Sgt. Kirsten Goodspeed at (231) 398-3281.