MANISTEE — Manistee Area Public Schools Board of Education approved bids Wednesday to start construction of an onsite health facility at Manistee Middle High School, the district announced in a press release Wednesday.

The district’s board decided on the bids Wednesday, according to the release, and it is to provide access to medical and mental health services to students ages 5 to 21. Funding was made possible through Northwest Michigan Health Services, CentraWellness, and grant funding in the amount of $135,000 from the State of Michigan’s State School Aid Fund funded through a competitive grant by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

“Over a year ago, we developed the MAPS CareConnect program through grant funding and in partnership with the Manistee Intermediate School District, CentraWellness and Northwest Michigan Health Services to address the behavioral health needs of our MAPS students,” stated Manistee Superintendent Ron Stoneman. “The early successes of this program led us to consider the possibilities of expanding upon the health services provided to our students.”

The child and adolescent health center will offer comprehensive primary care and behavioral health services for students. It will be open year-round, even during school breaks, and will be comprised of an integrated team of practitioners to address medical and mental health needs. Certain services will not be offered as a standard practice of the child and adolescent health center model, such as the prescribing, dispensing or otherwise distributing family planning drugs and/or devices, nor abortion counseling, services or referrals for abortion services, according to the statement.

The center will be built inside the existing structure of the Manistee Middle High School building. Students seeking services will enter the building using the secure front entrance in order to maintain the building’s secure entry procedure and will be directed by the health center staff to the clinic location.

Christman Company will oversee the construction that is set to begin in the coming weeks. The schedule for the project is to have it completed by the end of this year and services provided in the first quarter of 2021.

According to the release, Manistee County shows ranking data rates higher than the national average for health impact concerns such as children in poverty, percentage of individuals uninsured, frequent mental distress, adult obesity, drug overdose deaths and excessive drinking. The extension of accessible health services, such as this project, can help provide preventative measures for our most vulnerable residents.

The State School Aid Fund has provided grant funding in the amount of $135,000 to help fund staffing and supplies, according to the release. The remainder of the financial needs to support the health center will come from billing for services and support that was provided from the community through a 30% grant match requirement.

“When the basic health care needs of our students are met, they are better able to perform in school. Offering accessible care for both preventative and acute care within our district, we intend to provide our students with a holistic approach for overall wellbeing,” stated Stoneman. “We are grateful for the MDHHS State School Aid grant funding and our strategic partners for making this opportunity possible.”