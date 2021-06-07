MANISTEE — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appeared to be a fatal fire in Pleasanton Township.
According to a press release, Manistee County Sheriff Brian Gutowski stated that deputies went to a residence in the 13000 block of Pleasanton Highway after a caller found a camper trailer behind the residence that burned over the weekend. As the caller was examining the trailer, they found what they believed to be human remains.
Deputies confirmed that human remains were in the burned trailer. Gutowski stated that a friend of the caller was living in the trailer at the time of the fire, however, deputies are not releasing the name or details of the victim until the victim is identified and notification is made to that person’s next of kin.
Gutowski stated the fire was not reported while it was burning, and he asked the public who might have saw a fire in the area over the past several days to call Manistee County Central Dispatch at 231-723-6241.
Deputies along with detectives and fire investigators with the Michigan State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal fire. Gutwoski stated his office also was assisted by Bear Lake Fire Department, MMR EMS and Manistee County Central Dispatch.