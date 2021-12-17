MANISTEE — The Manistee Police Department stated in a press release that Manistee Area Public Schools on Friday was because of a possible threat received via social media Thursday night.
Manistee Police Chief Joshua Glass stated that the department received information of a social media post of a possible threat to Manistee Middle/High School on Friday.
“The post warned students not to attend school on Friday, Dec. 17, and indicated there was going to be a shooting,” Glass stated in the release.
The Manistee City Police Department worked closely with MAPS administration, the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police to investigate the origins of this social media post, Glass stated in the release.
During that investigation, officers were able to identify and interview the author of the post, who was a juvenile. The Manistee City Police Department will be submitting a report to the Manistee County Prosecutor’s Office to review for potential criminal charges, the release stated.
The Manistee City Police Department would like to remind residents that if you “see something, say something,” the release stated. In addition, the Manistee City Police Department also stresses to think before you post on any social media platform.
Below is a link to the Okay2say reporting site: www.michigan.gov/ok2say/
Friday’s scheduled basketball contests between Ludington and Manistee were changed because of the closing of Manistee schools. Ludington announced that its junior varsity and freshman games were canceled for Friday, and the two schools’ varsity teams would play a girls-boys doubleheader starting at 6 p.m. at Ludington’s Hawley Gymnasium.