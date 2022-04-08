Commissioners could sign off on a policy allowing for and regulating marijuana facilities in Scottville when the city commission meets at 6:30 p.m., Monday, at City Hall.

The commission introduced on March 14 a detailed ordinance that would allow for permits to be issued to medical and recreational marijuana businesses. The final reading is slated to take place Monday, and City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said the ordinance could potentially be approved that night.

“I do know we need to take some action Monday night because once you have the first reading you need to take action within 30 days,” Newkirk told the Daily News Friday.

He added that the idea of allowing marijuana businesses has gained traction among city officials, and that there’s been little dissent from residents.

“At this point there hasn’t been very many negative comments from the public at all,” Newkirk said. “And almost all of those have been from people outside the city. There’s strong support on the commission, and I don’t foresee it having trouble passing.”

Newkirk said permitting marijuana establishments is “the direction society’s taken — and it’s legal.”

He said the $56,000 per facility that would go to municipalities, and also to the county, is “real money that we can do really big things with for something that’s legal.”

“We’ve been crying for new businesses in Scottville for 20-plus years,” Newkirk said. “It’s a legal opportunity, there’s massive amounts of interest with people coming to do business in town.

“This is a foot in the door …. and it’s just a step in the right direction.”

Newkirk added that he expects the ordinance, once approved, will lead to “a couple” new businesses on South Main Street, and potentially others.

The ordinance includes recommendations for zoning areas in the city for various types of marijuana businesses, including the downtown area, the area by the water tower and the area near the Mason County Road Commission building, functioning as Zones A, B and C. Zone C, near the road commission would be recommended for growers, microbusinesses and processors.

If approved, the ordinance would repeal the ban on marijuana facilities the city implemented in 2019.

BROWNFIELD

The city is expected to declare its intent to create and operate its own Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, after throwing its support behind the City of Ludington in February to ask that the county’s rules regarding brownfield projects be loosened.

The Brownfield Redevelopment Plan run by the state offers incentives for the redevelopment of properties that “may be complicated by the presence or perception of contamination,” according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. Scottville is one of several municipalities that has asked that county regulations for qualification — which are stricter than the state’s — be reconsidered.

The rules in question include those that prevent brownfield developers from being reimbursed for infrastructure costs, exclude revolving loan capture and limit cost contingencies.

Newkirk noted that discussions between Ludington and Mason County have reached an “impasse,” with the county proposing concessions that would be limited to housing projects. He said that doesn’t help Scottville with any potential future brownfield projects, which would likely be commercial.

“We’re not in a position where we’re benefitting from any of the brownfield aspects, and what the county’s discussing with limiting it to housing … doesn’t address any of the issues that Scottville’s got going on,” Newkirk said. “I don’t think the (county) commissioners (and Brownfield Redevelopment Authority) really think of Scottville, but we’re eight miles down the road with a commercial district that’s vacant. They’re cutting Scottville out and not allowing us the … freedom of having a brownfield proposal go through.”

Newkirk said he’s been discussing the issue with Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster, and that there is a possibility that the two cities could partner — perhaps with other municipalities in the area — to run an authority separate from the county’s.

“If we’re doing similar things … we can cooperatively work together to achieve the same goals but not necessarily be combined in them,” Newkirk said. “What we’re currently looking at is having a brownfield cooperative between Ludington and Scottville — at least.”

Newkirk said the city is eyeing potential brownfield sites, including the school house on Main Street.

“If there’s anything we can do to bring people in and invest … I want to give them every opportunity,” he said. “If someone else’s rules are hindering that and I have a way to have a little more control over our destiny, that’s an avenue I want to explore.”

The brownfield resolution on Monday’s agenda would only “start the process,” and, if approved, declare the city’s intent to move forward with the issue and to grant Newkirk the authority to set a date for a public hearing on the matter. A formal exit from the county authority would have to happen later.

ALSO ON MONDAY

The commission will consider voting on a nuisance abatement for a blighted house on South Reinberg Avenue. The house was declared “unsafe for human habitation” by District Health Department No. 10 in fall 2020, but the owner was given an extension on vacating the home.

The city maintains that the necessary improvements still have not been made, and that the house is still without running water.

A decision was originally on the agenda for the commission’s March 25 meeting, but with only four members present, the issue was pushed back.

If the resolution to abate is approved, the city will “(remove) debris and abandoned personal property from the premises, and (sanitize) the exterior,” covering the expenses and placing them on the tax rolls for the property as a lien.

Commissioners will also discuss a potential change to the city’s contract with Republic Services that would accommodate rising fuel costs.

Assistance from the Prein & Newhof engineering firm with completing a Community Development Block Grant application for water main work in the northwest portion of the city is also on the agenda.