In response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recent executive order mandating use of masks in all indoor spaces, the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Ludington are working together to remind the community and visitors to “Mask Up Mason County.”
Local business owner, Nick Tykoski, owner of Safety Decals in Ludington stepped forward to support the effort and is producing “Mask Up Mason County” signs for Mason County businesses, free of charge, according to a press release from chamber of commerce.
“Our small businesses have been devastated after weeks of being shut down and the politicization of masks has made the reopening process difficult for businesses who are doing all they can to keep their employees and patrons safe,” stated Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, in the press release. “We are really grateful to Safety Decals for helping us spread this important message to keep our community and businesses open”.
“Summer is a critically important time for our businesses downtown, and we hope that by reminding people to wear a mask and be kind, that this can be a successful season for them even after a late start,” stated Heather Tykoski, community development director for the City of Ludington, in the press release.
Businesses can receive up to two free signs by requesting them online at www.StaySafeMasonCounty.com, or calling the Chamber of Commerce at 231-845-0324 or Downtown Ludington at 231-845-6237.