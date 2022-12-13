Mason County 4-H recently celebrated all of the volunteers and community partners who have devoted themselves to improving the lives of so many youth within the county.
Volunteers Nicole Birkett and Joan Vidak both completed their 15th year of volunteering in the 4-H program. As a thank you, both volunteers were awarded the Pearl Clover Award and will receive a special commemorative 4-H clover pin with a pearl in the center.
Julia Gilchrist, a 4-H member, was named the 2022 4-H MVP. The 4-H MVP Award is presented to any volunteer (adult or teen) that has made a positive difference in the club in which they participate. Gilchrist was nominated for the award by 4-H volunteer Leona Ashley. Ashley nominated Gilchrist for her big heart and commitment to always helping someone in need, even if by helping that person, it would mean they could potentially do better than Julia in competition.
Cassidy Johnson, a 4-H volunteer, was named the 2022 4-H Mentor of the Year Award. The 4-H Mentor of the Year Award is presented to any volunteer (adult or teen) that has made a difference in their club or program while serving in the capacity as a mentor. Johnson was nominated by Ashley in recognition for Johnson’s instruction when it comes to caring for rabbits, helping her children learn to show their animals, and helping the family get acclimated to life during the Western Michigan Fair.
Volunteers Donna and James Shoup were awarded the 2022 Mason County 4-H Lifetime Achievement Award. The Lifetime Achievement award is presented to 4-H volunteers that have given a minimum of 15 years of service to the 4-H program and have made major contributions to the program in that time. Between these two volunteers, there is over 100 years of service in 4-H. In that time, they have made a tremendous impact on the program, impacting numerous youth with their 4-H programs and always making an appearance during the Western Michigan Fair. Mason County 4-H is so thankful for two individuals who have, together, given so many years of dedicated service.
Every year, the Mason County 4-H Youth Advisory Council awards a Friend of 4-H award in recognition of a community partner that has been a contributing factor to the success of our program. In 2022, Mason County 4-H fortunate enough to be able to award two Friend of 4-H awards for 2022. The two recipients are A&M Custom Creations in recognition of the work they have done in printing our Mason County 4-H T-shirts; and, the Western Michigan Fair Association in recognition for its support of the program during the Western Michigan Fair and support in promoting the programming and advertising efforts during the fair.