Mason County 4-H recognized a group of individuals who dedicated years and even generations of time to volunteering for the organization late last month.

The organization hosted its volunteer recognition event at West Shore Community College's recreation center to honor nine people who spent an exceptional amount of time assisting Mason County 4-H, according to a release.

“The truly remarkable thing … is that between these nine exceptional individuals, they have reached a collective total of 280 years, nearly three centuries, of volunteering,” Aaron Myers, Mason County 4-H program coordinator with MSU Extension, stated.

Those who were honored for their service include:

• Ginger Malburg and Chesney Griffis, Silver Clover Award for five years of volunteering;

• Raymond Kelley and Theresa Shoop, Emerald Clover Award for 25 years;

• Nichole Kelley, the Ruby Clover Award for 30 years;

• Paul Shoup, Sapphire Clover Award for 35 years;

• Donna and James Shoup, Grand Ruby Clover Award for 50 years; and,

• Lucy Ann Knizacky, Pearl Clover Award for 55 years of volunteering.

“Together, these individuals have served nearly three lifetimes, changing the lives of numerous youths and impacting this county in a way that we may never able to repay,” Myers stated.

Myers stated the volunteers have accomplished a great deal through their work.

“Those that volunteer to help youths improve their lives and better themselves during difficult times,” Myers stated. “They are devoting their time to being a positive influence, acting as a confidant and helping youths find their voice.

“Mason County 4-H volunteers, as well as 4-H volunteers across the state … have not only met that high bar of service, but they have met it during a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.”