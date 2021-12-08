SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central is moving forward with plans to ask voters for an additional 1.95 mills in May 2022 to fund the construction of a performing arts center, the installation of artificial turf at Spartan Community Field, and myriad other upgrades and improvements to the school district’s facilities.
The decision was made by the school board during a special meeting on Wednesday.
Trustees were presented with two options for the $33.6 million proposal. One grouped all the district's goals into a single ballot request for 1.95 mills.
The second option would have split the proposal into a .11-mill request for the artificial turf, and a 1.84-mill request for everything else.
A third option — removing the artificial turf entirely — was briefly discussed as well.
Trustees Barry Pleiness and John Wagner made and supported the motion to approve the 1.95-mill proposal, and the other trustees supported it unanimously.
The language of the proposal needs to be sent to the Michigan Department of Treasury before the end of the week in order to ensure that the timeline will be met for getting the issue on the May ballot.
If approved, the proposal would add $8.13 per month for residents whose homes are worth $100,000.