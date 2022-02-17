SCOTTVILLE — Officials with Mason County Central stated Thursday that it disciplined a girls basketball player after video was shared on social media of a Spartan kicking a player with Onekama's team during a game Tuesday night.
Video of the incident spread across social media Wednesday showing the incident.
"The administration has done a thorough investigation of the incident, and we have levied the appropriate disciplinary action," stated Mason County Central athletic director Tim Genson in a release to the media. "Mason County Central does not defend, encourage nor promote such behavior. We also understand that students have legal rights so the specifics of said discipline cannot be released."