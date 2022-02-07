SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Central Board of Education is placing a $33.6 million bond proposal on the May election ballot to fund district-wide facility upgrades.
Mason County Central School property owners are currently paying the lowest debt tax rate in recent history due to the payoff of previous bond debt. If approved by voters, the tax rate will be near that of 2015, a 1.95-mill increase over the current debt rate, which equals approximately $8.13 per month for every $100,000 in home value.
"The Mason County community has been incredibly supportive to our schools; in return we have been fiscally responsible with the investment and we continue to maintain the facilities to best of our ability leveraging outside funds where we can and providing the best possible programs and learning environments for our kids. This bond issue would allow us to address issues that are beyond our annual budget. With voter support, we will be able to responsibly address aging infrastructure, safety and programmatic needs across campus," said Superintendent Jeff Mount.
If approved, the bond proposal would provide funding for multiple years that would allow the district to complete improvements to elementary, middle school and high school learning environments.
This would include safety and security updates across the district, renovation of the oldest classrooms and corridors at the high school, construction of a community auditorium/performance facility and a chance to address aging building systems in every building.
Complete details about the bond projects are available on the district’s website under “Bond Proposal Information.”
The projects were developed after an in-depth facilities assessment, and multiple staff and administration work sessions were completed to gauge project priority. MCC is working with GMB Architecture & Engineering and construction management partner the Christman Company.
"We have been able to maintain our facilities for many years," Mount said. "Now, we have the opportunity to make needed updates throughout the district that can impact current and future MCC learners."
The district will hold a community forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 in A.O. Carlson Gym to provide further information about the bond scope over the next few months and to share more details regarding the proposed plan. There will be an option to join virtually.
If voters approve the bond proposal on May 3, the project's design and engineering process would take over a year.
Construction would begin in the spring of 2023.
Additional information can be found at www.mccschools.org.