Mason County Central Schools’ planned facilities bond, which the district is aiming to put before voters in May 2023, will be discussed by school board trustees on Monday.

The board of education — set to meet at 7 p.m. in the high school library — will hear an update from Superintendent Jeff Mount about the timeline for the planned bond proposal.

The update will include some preliminary details about the timeline for the proposal, as well as “information gleaned from focus-group participants and community input,” according to the meeting notes.

Mount told the Daily News that now is the time to start making conclusive decisions about the proposal, including making determinations about the sense it makes in the current economic climate.

“It’s really beginning the discussion of whether we step on the gas, pump the brake or do a course correction,” Mount said. “We need to know if we go full-steam ahead, change the plan, or push the pause button until the following election, which would be November 2023.”

If the ballot proposal comes to fruition, it would be MCC’s second attempt in a 12-month period to pass a bond package. A $33.6 million proposal, which sought funds for districtwide infrastructure, classroom and security upgrades as well as the construction of a performing arts center, was struck down on May 3.

The school district is hoping to update and retool the next proposal to make it more palatable for voters.

Mount previously told the Daily News that the goal of the May 2023 bond will be to achieve the same objectives as the previous request, performing arts center included.

There will be a public forum about the bond issue at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 in A.O. Carlson Gymnasium, and Mount is urging people to attend.

“We so need input,” he said. “Our board is connected to the community, but we want to encourage the public to come out.”

If MCC pursues a May 2023 bond, it would have to have plans firmed up by its November board meeting in order to keep pace with election deadlines and requirements from the Michigan Department of Treasury.

FRESHMEN BASKETBALL

Trustees will consider a request from MCC Athletic Director Tim Genson to reinstate freshman boys basketball for the school year.

In a memo to the board, Genson stated that 26 freshmen have signed up for basketball this season, and if the numbers stay that strong, there could be a 14- to 16-game season, which would cost the district between $3,000 and $4,000.

The last time MCC had a freshman boys basketball team was during the 2008-09 school year, according to high school principal Jeff Mount, who coached JV at the time.

Genson stated that if the program’s revival could be justified, it would “provide positive P.R. for the district, give students who may not participate in extracurricular activity something to stay engaged with, and help show how we can make even better use of our new facilities.”

ALSO ON MONDAY

Genson will recommend that Matt Miller be appointed for the position of eighth-grade boys basketball coach.

The board will also talk about enrollment following the annual fall count on Wednesday, Oct. 5.