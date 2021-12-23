SUTTONS BAY — PoWeR! Book Bags shared literacy materials with children in preschool through fifth grade in Ludington schools through the non-profit’s School Vacation Book Give-Away program.
Between Thanksgiving and winter break, children selected three books to keep and received a bag containing literacy materials to stimulate writing and language play.
“When children have materials with which to play, write and read, they are more likely to become good communicators and succeed in life,” stated Kara Gregory, the executive director of PoWeR! Book Bags, in a press release. “PoWeR! Book Bags is thrilled to have this opportunity to share these literacy materials with so many children in Mason County.”
PoWeR! Book Bags is grateful for the support for the school programs from Mason County Community Foundation, Ludington Area Schools, Meijer Corporation, ITC, generous community donations and PoWeR! Book Bags volunteers.
PoWeR! Book Bags also provided books for the Salvation Army holiday program with assistance from the Nancy Hesting Fund of the Community Foundation for Mason County. PoWeR! Book Bags received additional support from the David K. Stites Fund of the Community Foundation for Mason County for the work at the Lakeshore Food Club where families received books and literacy materials while they shopped.
“As families shop for food for their bodies, their children receive food for their minds when they select their playing, writing, and reading materials,” Gregory stated. “They truly are getting power for the brain!”
In partnership with the Great Start Collaborative of Mason, Lake and Oceana, along with recent funding from the Hardman Construction Fund of the Community Foundation for Mason County, PoWeR! Book Bags is working with Health Department No. 10 to provide books, playing and writing materials to families to take home with each WIC visit. Additionally, PoWeR! Book Bags is now providing materials to Maternal Infant Health programs and immunization clinics at the health department.
Founded in 2016, PoWeR! Book Bags (Empowering children to Play, Write, and Read!) is a grassroots 501©(3) non-profit organization that distributes literacy materials to underserved children in Northwest Lower Michigan. Its mission is to increase children’s experiences with language, literacy and human interactions so that they can better understand themselves, communicate with others, and connect with the world. Since its inception, it has distributed more than 235,000 new books and more than 60,000 bags of literacy materials to thousands of children in Northwest Michigan.