On Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, Mason County will be conducting an active shooter/active assailant exercise in cooperation with area school districts.
This exercise will bring together personnel from several Mason County’s schools and emergency response agencies to simulate jointly managing the initial hours of an active shooter incident.
The purpose of the exercise is to test local response capabilities to communicate, coordinate actions and work collaboratively during a catastrophic disaster.
This exercise will involve school personnel taking initial actions to respond to a threat, notification of emergency personnel and coordinating the actions of all emergency response disciplines to effectively manage an active shooter/assailant incident.
Many of the skill-sets being evaluated during this exercise are the fundamental skills emergency responders use on a myriad of major incidents, not just an active shooter scenario. This exercise focuses on combining key components of past exercises into a large drill, but also builds a foundation for future exercises.
The incorporation of Mason County’s school personnel continues the education and training school personnel undertake to protect children until emergency responders arrive. The information learned from the exercise will be used in future exercises to train more personnel.
Approximately 240 individuals will be participating in this exercise. Personnel from several schools and the majority of Mason County emergency response agencies will be involved. Various county emergency management personnel from around the state and the Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division will be on-site to help ensure the exercise is conducted in a safe and controlled manner.
Additionally, several volunteers will be assisting with logistics and in applying the simulated medical injuries for role players to provide a realistic training environment for emergency responders.
The exercise will be taking place at Ludington Elementary School. School grounds will be closed to the public and unauthorized personnel Aug. 24 and 25 to ensure a safe exercise scene for the participants.
There are no expected impacts to normal emergency response operations, as other agencies will be providing coverage for personnel taking part in the exercise.
The public may notice a gathering of public safety vehicles at United Methodist Church, as this will be the staging area for the exercise.