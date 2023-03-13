The Mason County COVID-19 testing clinic at Safe Harbor Credit Union will be closed Tuesday, according to District Health Department No. 10.
The clinic will resume its normal hours on Wednesday. The testing clinic is at 5511 U.S. 10, in Ludington.
The Mason County COVID-19 testing clinic at Safe Harbor Credit Union will be closed Tuesday, according to District Health Department No. 10.
The clinic will resume its normal hours on Wednesday. The testing clinic is at 5511 U.S. 10, in Ludington.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.