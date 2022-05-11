BELLAIRE — Mason County Eastern’s Eli Shoup was named one of two recipients of the Michigan Class D Cross Country Coaches Association’s 2022 Ryan Shay Memorial Scholarship, the association announced.
Shoup is a senior at Eastern, and the second recipient was Chloe Behrends, a senior at Mendon. Each will receive $1,000.
According to the release, Shoup plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering at Trine University in Angola, Indiana. Behrends plans to pursue a degree in aviation management at Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama.
The winners were chosen by a committee who based their selection on application requirements consisting of academic achievement, essay content, community involvement, letters of recommendation and participation as a senior in the Michigan Class D Cross-Country State Championship held in Shepherd on Oct. 23, 2021, according to the release.
The scholarship was established in 2016 by the Michigan Class D Cross Country Coaches Association in memory of Ryan Shay who passed away from sudden heart failure on Nov. 3, 2007, while competing in the 2007 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in New York City. Shay grew up in Central Lake, and graduated as a valedictorian in 1997. He earned numerous awards and recognitions as a high school distance runner and won four consecutive MHSAA class D cross country state championships in the scholastic cross country seasons of 1993-1996. After graduating from high school, he ran for the University of Notre Dame where he became the most decorated athlete in Notre Dame’s history. He became a professional world class runner after graduating, with honors, from the University of Notre Dame and specialized in the marathon distance.