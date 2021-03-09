Mason County Emergency Management and other local public safety officials are planning to test the CodeRed Emergency Notification System on Tuesday, March 16, through Thursday, March 18, as part of the county’s participation in a state-wide “Rising Waters” exercise.
The system will be activated and will send out emergency notifications to all enrolled subscribers. These alerts will be postponed if there is severe weather or an emergency is occurring on the scheduled date and time. Additionally, the public may notice exercise-related notifications in the mobile app. All messages will include a designation as a test message.
The statewide “Rising Waters” exercise is a three-day exercise that will simulate a statewide storm focusing on destructive flooding similar to a 500-year flooding event. Several local and state governments and private partners have been planning for more than two years to conduct this training exercise.
This exercise intended to be a collaborative emergency response and coordination training event for the U.S. National Guard, specialized response teams and emergency operations centers throughout the state. Planners throughout the state have built the fictional scenario to ensure it touches on as many key elements of a natural disaster response as possible.
Since the CodeRED notification system serves as the primary emergency public warning system to both citizens and visitors in Mason County, the Emergency Operations Center will include system alerts as part of the exercise play.
The CodeRED system allows the user to select the type of notifications and the method of which they prefer to receive them. The public can download the mobile app or enroll a telephone number or email address through the community enrollment website. The Community Enrollment link, https://www.masoncounty.net/departments/emergency-management/code-red.html, can be found at the Mason County website or by texting MASONMI to 99411.
Individuals can enroll several separate locations, such as work, a primary residence or a second home. This allows notifications to be received even if the user is not at that physical location.
The mobile app is available for both Apple and Android devices and can be found by searching for “CodeRED Mobile Alert.” The app works off the phone GPS and will alert the user whenever there is an emergency within the set radius. This is ideal for people who travel or want to receive emergency alerts while they are vacationing in Mason County.
Be aware that throughout March 16 — 18, 2021, public safety officials in the Mason County Emergency Operations Center will be training and testing the CodeRED alert system to all enrolled subscribers. If you have any questions or concerns please call Mason County Emergency Management.