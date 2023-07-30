The Mason County Garden Club held a National Garden Clubs Standard Flower Show at the Ludington Senior Center on July 21 and 22.
Awards were given in several categories across a handful of divisions. Nationally accredited judges from various areas of Michigan judged the horticulture and designs. Local professional photographers judged the photography.
The show’s entry way and rooms through out the show were staged by Julie Tews with many of her garden themed accessories.
The major ribbon winners for the following categories were:
HORTICULTURE
Julie Tews won four Awards of Merit, in Section A with a daylily, B with a fuscia, C with an ornamental oregano and E with a hosta, an Arboreal Award in Section G with a buddleia and a Horticultural Award with the buddleia. Tews also won the Sweepstakes Award with the most blue ribbons.
Gloria Merchant won an Award of Merit in Section D with a dahlia.
Sharon Mormon won an Arboreal Award in Section F with an arborvitae.
Julie Haselhuhn won a Grower’s Choice Award in Section H with a jade plant.
Dawn Rollenhagen won a Grower’s Choice Award with a coleus planter.
DESIGN
Carol Copeland won the Petite Award, Randee Smith won the Novice Award and Judy Olson won both the Table Artistry Award and the Award of Design Excellence.
EDUCATION
Julie Tews won the Education Award.
YOUTH
Five-year-old Genevieve Miller won the Youth Award and Norah Ellis won the Youth Award in the 10-12 year range.
BOTANICAL ART
Julie Tews won the Botanical Arts Artistic Craft Award with the decorated watering can and Melanie Bettinger won the Botanical Arts Award in Photography.
Julie Tews won the People’s Choice Award beating out Judy Olson by one vote.
Tews receives a $25 gift certificate donated by Bella Floral of Ludington.
The Mason County Garden Club is a 501c3 non-profit organization, part of Michigan Garden Clubs/National.
Visit the group’s Facebook site and http://masoncountygardenclub.org.