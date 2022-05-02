In its first round of grants for 2022, Great Lakes Energy’s People Fund has awarded more than $144,000 to 61 local nonprofit organizations across the cooperative’s 26-county service area, which stretches from Kalamazoo to the Mackinac Straits.

Among the grants are $13,400 for organizations in Mason County, including $3,000 for roof repair, asphalting and a hard drive for Circle Rocking S Children's Farm Inc. in Free Soil.

Funding for the program comes from members of the electric cooperative who agree to have their monthly bills rounded up to the next whole dollar. Members are encouraged to enroll in the People Fund online at gtlakes.com or by contacting Great Lakes Energy’s office.

Cooperative members also have the opportunity to increase their contributions to the People Fund through People Fund PLUS. The People Fund PLUS program allows members to choose an amount, in addition to the monthly bill round-up, to contribute to the program.

Grants are awarded twice each year by three independent regional boards representing the cooperative’s north, central, and south regions.

Central Area:

The central region board awarded the following 16 grants totaling $27,800 in the first grant cycle of 2022. Great Lakes Energy’s central service district includes the counties of Clare, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford. Information on grants awarded to organizations in GLE’s north and south regions are listed at gtlakes.com/people-fund/.

Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm Inc., Free Soil: $3,000 for roof repair, asphalting for handicap and a hard drive;

Carr Community Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., Branch: $2,500 for turnout gear for new volunteer firefighters;

Gateway to Success Academy, Scottville: $2,000 for a garden and sustainability center, contingent on raising the rest of the funding needed;

Grant Township Firemen Association, Grant Township: $1,900 for task-appropriate turnout gear;

Western Michigan Fair Association, Ludington: $1,500 for roofing repair;

Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association, Ludington: $1,000 for an informational panel for the fog signal building;

Habitat for Humanity of Mason County, Scottville: $1,000 for their ramp program;

Staircase Youth Services, Ludington: $500 for the Back-to-School Backpack Bonanza;

Lake County Habitat of Humanity, Baldwin: $2,500 towards home construction, contingent on raising the rest of the funding needed;

Bread of Life Food Pantry, Baldwin: $2,000 for food and supplies for the greater Lake County area;

Angels of Action, Big Rapids: $1,000 for summer family engagement, nutrition, and literacy programs;

Lincoln Township Fire Department, Reed City: $2,400 for firefighter safety communications equipment;

Mid-Michigan Honor Flight, Inc., Mecosta: $1,000 for #13 and #14 honor flights and missions;

Norman Township Fire Department, Wellston: $1,500 for Seek Thermal imaging cameras;

PoWeR! Book Bags, Suttons Bay: $2,000 for PoWeR! Book Bags in Lake County, contingent on raising the rest of the funding needed; and

Reed City Area District Library, Reed City: $2,000 for backyard games and seating.

The Great Lakes Energy People Fund is accepting applications from local nonprofit organizations for the final 2022 grant cycle. The deadline for letters of intent is Oct. 1, with grant applications due by Oct. 15. Visit gtlakes.com/people-fund/ for more information on the program or to apply.