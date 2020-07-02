Mason County Emergency Management is providing an optional text service that provides beach safety alerts to the public.
After the drownings in Mason County last year, the emergency management department explored ways to notify and warn the public of beach hazards and other safety information. Through Consumers Energy’s continued sponsorship of the CodeRED Notification system, Mason County was able to create a specialized keyword for beach safety notifications.
Residents and visitors can now opt-in to receive text notifications related to Lake Michigan beaches and navigable waterways. Similar to services offered by ocean coastal communities, the public can opt-in and opt-out of the service during their visit to the community. This service is provided for free to the public, other than the normal messaging rates of the subscriber’s cell phone.
Subscribers can expect to see notifications related to Beach Hazard Statements issued by the National Weather Service, breakwater closure notices, on-going emergency operations, and other safety related messages throughout the beach season.
Messages will be sent out for beaches and shoreline from Pentwater to the U.S. Forest Service’s campground beach. These notifications will be sent through a collaboration of agencies belonging to the Mason-Oceana Water Safety Coalition.
To enroll in these text notifications, text MASONBEACHSAFETY to 99411. To stop notifications, text MASONBEACHSAFETY STOP to 99411.