Mason County PAWS is raising money to construct a no-kill animal shelter to help homeless dogs and cats and for emergency situations where, though no fault of their own, people become homeless and need to make sure that their pets are cared for until they get back on their feet.
A donation in 2019 made it possible to purchase 12 1/2 acres on Johnson Road in Ludington. The property has a pole barn and an old mobile home with a major mold problem. Mason County PAWS is deciding its options for the removal of the mobile home.
The opportunity is here to purchase prebuilt buildings that could be relocated to the property and help with the organization's goal of constructing a no-kill shelter. Each 24-foot by 40-foot building is $15,000. The organization would have to have Amber Township and zoning approve the structures and also have a contractor inspect them to see if it is even possible. But this could be an option and the beginning of the PAWS shelter.
There is an open donation through Dec. 17 on Facebook for Giving Tuesday, according to Mason County PAWS President Jacklyn Osgood, and she is asking the public to consider making a contribution.
Giving Tuesday contributions made to Mason County PAWS will make an impact. On Nov. 30, Meta will match $8 million in qualifying donations. This fundraiser is on Facebook and you can donate directly to that program, or checks can be sent to P.O. Box 132, Scottville, MI 49454 with "Building Fund" in the memo line. Donors can also visit www.masoncountypaws.org and use PayPal account.
Mason County PAWS currently has three foster homes with five cats in one, five in another, and more than 20 in another. Most are posted on www.petfinder.org, and will continue to update. There are no dogs in the shelter's care, but the organization has fostered many in the past.
All fosters have all been spayed/neutered and vaccinated, and are ready for their forever homes.
The organization is working with Community Cats TNR, Lakeshore Animal Friends and Fixing Furry Friends. About three times this year there were very large hoarding situations where LAF and PAWS have taken a huge number of unwanted cats. These situations could have been prevented if people would spay/neuter their cats. The resources are out there if needed.