The Mason County Picnic Area on West Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township is closed until further notice to allow loggers to remove 100 to 200 potentially hazardous trees damaged during an August wind storm. Diseased beech also will be removed.
Gates at the picnic area, which is home to three Mason County Disc Golf Organization courses, a playground, a walking trail, a snowshoe trail and a pavilion, are closed from mid-October until mid-May most years but the park typically remains available to use.
Because of the logging operation, those places are unavailable for use. The logging operation may start as soon as this week and using the road.
“While we are disappointed to have to close the park to walk-in use during logging, we are happy the damaged trees will be removed so they will not present a hazard when the park reopens,” stated Steve Begnoche, Mason County Parks Commission chair, in a press release.
Logging is expected to wrap by the end of February.
Consumers Energy, owner of the property leased by Mason County for the park, is overseeing the logging operations since the trees are part of the property.