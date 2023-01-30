The Mason County Promise is broadening eligibility for students hoping to receive free tuition at West Shore Community College, adding to its financial assistance options for new and returning scholars, and extending the duration of the scholarship.
A press release from Mason County Promise Director Jody Maloney stated that the scholarship has expanded the population of eligible students to include Mason County residents who have lived here for at least a year, including their final year of high school, as well as students who attend a registered in-person homeschool, or an online high school outside of Mason County.
The change starts with the high school class of 2023.
Students who apply will be asked to supply documentation to allow the Promise to verify their residency and other information in order to qualify.
Also, starting in the fall, the Mason County Promise will offer an Educational Supplies Award to both new and returning scholars in an effort to make the Promise Scholarship more relevant to students with federal or state financial aid grants that cover tuition. Historically, those students rarely benefited from the middle-dollar funding, the release stated.
When asked about the change, Promise Board Chair Monica Schuyler said the board was “excited to provide an option for an Educational Supplies Award to students taking proactive steps to do their best at WSCC.”
Information related to the 2023-24 award will be distributed to scholars as a part of their initial approval or renewal notice.
Finally, Mason County Promise is extending the duration of the scholarship for two additional years.
Many local students don’t realize that they may take a gap year after high school, or take a break between semesters in college, and still be eligible to use the scholarship.
It will now be available to eligible scholars for up to six years after a student’s high school graduation. In the six-year time frame, the Promise will continue to be available for up to 72 total attempted credits at WSCC.
The change will be retroactive to the 2018 cohort and effective immediately, which means that students who have started and stopped, or haven’t started yet, will have at least one more year to use the Promise to complete a certification, degree, or transfer requirements at WSCC.
The release stated that the Promise Board hopes the six-year window will allow more young adults to reach their college and career goals.
Kathy Surd, who serves on the Promise Student Success Committee as a liaison to local educators, felt that the recent changes “will make opportunities more equitable for students in our county.”
“These changes will continue to support students in achieving post-secondary outcomes, which helps our local economy to thrive and enhances financial stability for residents in our community," Surd said.
For more information, visit the Mason County Promise Zone website at www.MasonCountyPromise.org.