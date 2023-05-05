The Mason County Promise is thrilled to celebrate the completion of its fifth year of offering the Promise Scholarship at West Shore Community College and looks forward to the future, according to a press release.
“The Mason County Promise Zone Authority Board is proud to have WSCC as our post-secondary partner,” stated Jody Maloney, Mason County Promise Zone director, in the release. “Over the past five years, WSCC has supported our Promise generously with staff time, professional expertise, and student-focused resources to make using it a positive experience for Promise scholars. We look forward to a great partnership that benefits local students for decades to come.”
Since 2018, the Promise has funded over $1.25 million in tuition and mandatory fees, which supports students in post-secondary pursuits at West Shore Community College. During the Promise Zone’s first five years, WSCC has been a great starting point for nearly 500 local students who have attended with a Promise Scholarship, according to the release. WSCC holds weekly enrichment activities with free food for all its students, provides academic support through funding an on-campus completion coach for Promise Scholars, and actively participates in Promise workgroups focused on creating positive, innovative educational experiences across the county.
The Promise Zone is continuously innovating to improve the scholarship for students while at WSCC. In fall 2023, the Promise will provide an educational supplies award to qualifying Promise Scholars, according to the release. Scholars will receive information about this award option, designed to help with books and educational materials needed to successfully complete courses, in their 2023-24 award notices and through informational sessions that will be offered in May.
The Promise doesn’t start at college. WSCC, the Promise Zone, the College Access network and area high schools have worked together to build a college-going culture and support college readiness across Mason County, according to the release. In 2022, the Promise and WSCC launched the College Connections program at Mason County Eastern Schools, where ninth-graders build college knowledge and experience engaging lessons from faculty. At the April 2023 “Show Up: You + College” event, WSCC sponsored lunch and space for the Filer Credit Union financial reality fair that area high school seniors attended. These are just a couple of examples of how the Promise and WSCC are helping local students grow, learn, and understand career and post-secondary options to have great futures ahead of them.
Many rural Michigan counties are higher education deserts, but in Mason County, there is a community-minded college within our borders and a Promise Zone Scholarship. No other rural Michigan county can say that. While the Promise offers a free pathway to a degree for local graduates, some students, like Rachel Fockler, used it to start strong and complete transfer requirements.
“The Promise Scholarship helped me get through college,” stated Fockler, adding, “I do not think I would have been motivated to get my prerequisites out of the way without it. College can be so expensive….It lifted a burden.”
Monica Schuyler, the Mason County Promise Board Chair, recently stated, “Our partnership with West Shore Community College was not only a logical choice but also an excellent way to support local students on their path to a quality post-secondary education, whether a certificate, associate’s degree, or a first step on a different path. West Shore Community College has truly been a partner to the Mason County Promise. We have worked together to achieve success for our students.”