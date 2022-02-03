Until two months before her 2021 graduation from Ludington High School, Bailey Streeter was considering going away to college.

COVID-19 quarantine had limited much of her ability to get out of the house, and she wanted to have a new experience.

“I’ve never traveled a lot, so being able to live somewhere else, like in a dorm, sounds fun to me,” she stated in a release from the Mason County Promise.

But in March 2021, Streeter, an excellent student involved in band and on the bowling team, had an experience that changed her college trajectory.

“I often had heart palpitations, so I thought I wasn’t good at sports because of them, but at one of my bowling meets, my heart hurt.”

Streeter’s mom took her daughter to the local ER, who sent her to DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. At DeVos, they found a 34mm hole in her heart — an atrial septal defect. Streeter’s “broken heart,” as she calls it, required open-heart surgery.

In light of needing major surgery, Streeter talked with her mom about options for college, and decided her best option was to start at West Shore Community College using the Mason County Promise Scholarship.

She signed up right after she got back from DeVos. Streeter’s successful surgery happened just weeks before her high school graduation. Though left with a large scar, she recovered quickly enough to walk with her graduating class that May. She was grateful that the Promise and WSCC made changing her mind “a lot easier” because of the fast application and acceptance process.

“In many ways, my scar has opened doors for me,” she stated.

Now at WSCC, Streeter has a plan to get an associate degree of science so that she can transfer to Grand Valley State University and become a cardiovascular sonographer. After needing a number of EKGs, “I have become obsessed with the heart,” Streeter stated, adding that her experience in the hospital made her believe in her ability to be a sonographer.

But the road has had its challenges — namely, the pandemic, which has compelled so many first-year students across the nation to take online courses to stay safe.

“I was surprised how unmotivated I was,” Streeter stated about her first semester in college. “I learn face-to-face so having online classes was a struggle.”

Streeter worked through this struggle by reaching out to her professors, getting referred to support, setting aside specific times each week to do coursework outside of class, and by asking for what she needed, which in one course was more time to complete the work.

Street is excited about college so far.

“I really like how different it is, how many resources there are, and being able to meet new people from day to day,” she stated

In her first semester, Streeter joined WSCC’s drumline and looks forward to more in-person opportunities.

“The Promise Scholarship is already too good to be true,” she stated, adding that she’d still absolutely encourage high school students to consider all of their options when considering college.

“Make sure the college you’re going to is the best fit for you and for the career that you want.”

For Streeter, right now, WSCC is the best option, because she can be close to home, get support from WSCC and can transfer to GVSU after she earns her first degree.

In the meantime, the aspiring sonographer is only looking ahead.

“Who doesn’t want a free degree!?” stated Streeter, happy to have the Promise at a college close to home.