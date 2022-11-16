The Mason County Promise Zone’s success depends on an inclusive board made of diverse perspectives. In an effort to achieve a board that fairly represents the communities it serves, the Promise Board seeks to fill a vacant position serving a four-year term that begins in 2023, with an option to renew.

Perspectives that add valuable insight to the Promise Board include, but are not limited to:

• K-12 or post-secondary educators;

• parents of K-12 or post-secondary students;

• school counselors or academic advisors;

• people with economic and workforce development experience or community involvement or leadership experience; and

• business leaders or human resource directors

The board consists of 11 voting members. Nine member positions can be selected locally by the Mason County Promise Board. The board currently meets on the second Monday of each month from 3 to 5 p.m., with committee meetings that vary. All board meetings are open to the public.

Interested individuals should send their application, which can be downloaded from MasonCountyPromise.org, and resume by Dec. 30, 2022 to info@masoncountypromise.org, or by mail to Mason County Promise, Attn: Community Engagement Committee, 5300 W. U.S. 10, Ludington, MI 49431.