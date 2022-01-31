Mason County has been granted funds totaling $50,569 from the Emergency Food and Shelter Fund, a division of FEMA, according to a press release from United Way of Mason County.
The county has received a $38,207 ARPA-R allocation and a $12,262 allocation for Phase 39. Funds have been made available through the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency and will be used to assist local organizations with providing services to consumers in the areas of food, lodging, rent/mortgage payments, utility payments or equipment necessary to feed or shelter residents.
Local organizations will be able to apply for funding to help meet these needs.
To receive funds, organizations must:
1.) Be a private, voluntary nonprofit or unit of government;
2.) Be eligible to receive federal funds;
3.) Have an accounting system;
4.) Practice non-discrimination;
5.) Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter;
6.) If the organization is a private, voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
Organizations that meet the qualifications are encouraged to apply for funding online by going to www.masoncountyuw.org/efspfunding.
The link will provide those organizations with a brief overview of the program and link to both applications. There are two requests for funding forms — one for Phase 39 and one for ARPA-R. Organizations are required by the national board to select if they are going to request funding for Phase 39, ARPA-R or both. Requests for funding are due by Thursday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.
The local Emergency Food and Shelter Program board is made up of representatives from the American Red Cross West Michigan Region, Catholic Charities West Michigan, COVE, FiveCap, the Ludington Area Senior Center, Mason County Government, Staircase Youth Services, the Salvation Army, Lakeshore Food Club and United Way of Mason County.