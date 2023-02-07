United Way of Mason County announced that Mason County has been granted funds in the amount of $14,771 for Phase 40 from the Emergency Food and Shelter Fund.
These dollars have been made available through the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency and will be used to assist local organizations with providing services to consumers in the areas of food, lodging, rent and mortgage payments, utility payments, or equipment necessary to feed or shelter residents. Local organizations will be able to apply for funding to help meet these needs.
To be eligible for funds, organizations must meet be a private, voluntary nonprofit or unit of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice non-discrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter; and, if the organization is a private, it must have a voluntary board.
Organizations that meet the qualifications are encouraged to apply for funding online by going to www.masoncountyuw.org/efspfunding.
The link will provide those organizations with a brief overview of the program and a link to the application. Requests for funding are due by 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20.
The local Emergency Food and Shelter Program board is made up of representatives from the American Red Cross West Michigan Region, Catholic Charities West Michigan, COVE, FiveCap Inc., the Ludington Area Senior Center, Mason County Government, the Salvation Army, Lakeshore Food Club and United Way of Mason County. The board will be meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 22 to determine which organizations should be awarded funding.
For additional information, contact United Way Executive Director Lynne Russell at (231) 843-8593 or email at lynne@masoncountyuw.org.