The draft of the Mason County Recreation Plan for 2023-2027 is available for public review online at https://www.masoncounty.net, according to a press release.

A print copy of the plan is available for review at the Mason County Drain Commission office, 102 E. Fifth St., Scottville, and both branches of the Mason County District Library, 217 East Ludington Ave., Ludington and 204 East State St., Scottville.

A public hearing to receive comments on the proposed draft is scheduled for 5 p.m., Aug. 15 at the pavilion of the Mason County Picnic Area, 6301 W. Chauvez Road, Pere Marquette Township, the release stated.

The plan evaluates existing recreation opportunities, reviews public opinion regarding recreation, establishes recreational goals and proposes a five-year schedule of improvements and other related items that the county wishes to pursue, according to the release.

“The Mason County Parks Commission encourages residents to review the plan and submit any comments they might have about proposed goals, objectives and recreational opportunities in the county,” stated Steve Begnoche, parks commission chair.

The plan updates one in use now. Based on comments from the community in a survey completed earlier this year, the plan proposes goals to work towards, according to the release. These include but are not limited to working to establish a non-motorized trail for walkers and bikers that eventually would connect with trails in other counties, consider establishing a dog park among uses of county-owned property near Inman and Bradshaw roads, increasing cooperation and communication with other local government in Mason County as well as continuing improvements at Mason County Campground and Mason County Picnic Area.

The parks commission engaged Spicer Group, Inc., of Saginaw to conduct the public survey in late 2021 and produce the plan based on survey findings and commission input, the release stated.

The parks commission is interested in receiving input from residents of all areas of the county and from people with disabilities.

“We thank all the many residents who took part in the survey and encourage their continued participation in helping maintain and improve recreational opportunities in Mason County,” Begnoche stated.

Those interested in submitting comments regarding the draft plan can email comments to Dan Rohde, Mason County Parks Commission secretary, drohde@masoncounty.net, no later than Aug. 12, 2022.