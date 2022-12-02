The Mason County Road Commission has purchased approximately 2.8 acres behind Family Fare — formerly Shop-N-Save — for a future all-season roadway between South Jebavy Drive and Pere Marquette Highway.
South Jebavy Drive from U.S. 10 south was classified as a local road which is under the jurisdiction of the road commission. MCRC has been working with the Michigan Department of Transportation to reclassify South Jebavy Drive as a minor collector, which would make it eligible for MDOT funding.
With the recent purchase of the property behind Family Fare, South Jebavy Drive will be able to be connected to Pere Marquette Highway. This connection of roads from will provide an “all-season roadway” with year-round access for the businesses on South Jebavy Drive.
Currently, South Jebavy Drive is subject to weight restrictions during February through April. Once South Jebavy Drive and the connector road between South Jebavy Drive and P.M. Highway is reconstructed/constructed to all-season standards, the roadway will be usable to all legal loads 12 months of the year.
Pere Marquette Township will be working with the MCRC to make improvements to water and sanitary sewer in conjunction with the future road reconstruction. MDOT and the MCRC are working together to determine if any improvements will be needed at the intersection of U.S.10 and Jebavy Drive.
It is anticipated that South Jebavy Drive and the connecting road to P.M. Highway will be constructed by 2026.