The Mason County Rural Fire Authority learned late last week that it received a grant through the CARES Act to pay first responders for hazard pay as related to COVID-19.
According to a press release from the authority, the Michigan Department of Treasury notified the fire authority that it would be awarded a grant in the amount of $124,000 to pay the authority’s 124 volunteer firefighters for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each firefighter will receive $1,000.
“To say I was pleasantly surprised by the news would be a big understatement,” stated Chuck Keller, chairman of the authority’s board, in the release. “I was shocked and elated. I and the entire MCRFA board are so pleased that we will be able to make this $1,000 payment to each of our firefighters in recognition of their service during these difficult times.”
Earlier this year, the state treasury’s Office of Revenue Sharing created a grant program to pay hazard premiums for qualifying first responders who have performed hazardous duty or work involving physical hardship related to COVID-19. The program is funded under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The grant provides up to $1,000.00 per first responder who has been performing this hazardous service in their community.
“We try to let our firefighters know on an ongoing basis how much we appreciate them and how proud we are of their service to the community. Their job is already difficult and dangerous enough, and the COVID pandemic has added yet another level of potential hazard to their work,” Keller stated. “We hope that this payment will emphasize how much we value our firefighters.”
The grant requires that the payment be made to first responders no later than Saturday, Nov. 14, so Keller is working to ensure that payment will be in the firefighter’s hand next week.
The Mason County Rural Fire Authority has been providing volunteer fire and rescue services to 12 townships, three villages and the City of Scottville in Mason County since 1996. The authority operates seven fire stations throughout the jurisdiction. For more information on MCRFA, contact Keller at chaskeller4@aol.com.