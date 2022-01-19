The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a fraud/scam attempt that targeted a local person on Jan. 18.

In a press release, Sheriff Kim Cole stated the scam involves a person claiming to be with Amazon, calling and asking individuals to verify a large purchase — $900 in the case of the Jan. 18 incident.

When told the purchase was not made, the caller asks the individual to hold in order to be sent to the "fraud department," where someone will ask to verify personal information.

"They actually do not have any of your information, but in the way they are asking you to 'verify,' you are to assume they already have your information. This includes your full name, date of birth, Social Security number and banking information," Cole stated.

An email is then sent to the individual being targeted linking the "Antitrust Commission" to the so-called "case" in order to "go after a criminal enterprise," which in this instance was a bank in Peru, according to Cole.

Cole said the caller will attempt to get people to transfer money into their checking accounts.

"Know that during the 'verification' process above, you unintentionally gave them your banking information. They will tell you they are using that money as 'bait' money to catch the crooks in Peru but promise you all that money back, plus an additional 10% tax-free," Cole stated.

The email asks the recipient to keep the matter confidential.

The Jan. 18 fraud attempt was unsuccessful, but Cole urged residents to never give personal information over the phone to people they don't know.

The attempted scam used run-on sentences, incorrect punctuation and bad grammar, which can be indicators of a fraud attempt. Cole also asked people to note the email address used, "antitrust.gov.us@gmail.com."