On Wednesday, Feb. 23, Mason County Emergency Management will be conducting test notifications throughout Mason County with the CodeRED emergency notification system. Residents and businesses within Mason County may receive a pre-recorded message from the system at various times throughout the day. Separate sections of the county will be tested at different intervals.
After the test, there will be a short survey to let emergency management know if you did or did not receive a notification. Please fill out the survey at https://forms.gle/2xX7C43vv5h6aLAi7 or comment on our Facebook post. The information provided regarding your general location and the time you were notified will help with the collection of additional data about the reach and reliability of the system.
Residents and business are encouraged to add the CodeRED phone numbers to their cell phone’s contact list so the CodeRED notification is not considered spam. The numbers are 866-419-5000 and 855-969-4636.
Test notifications help with evaluation of the local phone infrastructure, so CodeRED can match the local capabilities to their service capabilities. CodeRED will also validate the commercially available phone numbers already within the database, and residents who have already opt-in to the service will know they have registered their phones correctly.
The hope is that test notifications will prompt more citizens to enroll in this FREE emergency service. Residents can opt-in to receive alerts in a way that is most convenient for them, either through a one-time online enrollment or by downloading the CodeRED mobile app. For more information visit Mason County’s CodeRED website at www.masoncounty.net/departments/emergency-management/code-red.html.
CodeRED is an emergency alert and notification system provided by OnSolve, LLC, based in Ormond Beach, Florida. Mason County is able to provide the free notification service to its residents and visitors thanks to a donation from the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant, which is co-owned by Consumers Energy and DTE Energy.