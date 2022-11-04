In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Mason County is encouraging people to display green lights Nov. 7-13 as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique veterans challenges face and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist them and their families.

The new national collaborative is spearheaded by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers, building upon the successful efforts of the New York State Association of Counties and the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association in 2021.

“Our nation’s voluntary military force members, and their families, have made immense sacrifices for our safety and security,” said Janet Andersen, county board chair. “This service to country also often results in significant stress to many of the veterans who served in times of war and conflict. We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community.”

In addition to lighting the county courthouse, residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends.

Shining a green light lets veterans know they are seen, appreciated and supported.

Residents can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

Veterans are encouraged to contact Mason County Veterans Officer John Cotten at (231) 583-2028 for more information about how the county assists veterans.

“Operation Green Light is a simple way to express our collective appreciation for the public service of our veterans,” said Denise Winfrey, president of the National Association of Counties. “We encourage everyone to join us in displaying a green light for our veterans and to also reflect on how we, as a nation and at the county level, assist our military service personnel back into civilian life upon completion of their service to our country.”

Visit www.naco.org/operationgreenlight for more information and links to resources available to veterans.