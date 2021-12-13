An election is coming up for the Mason-Lake Conservation District Board of Directors, and petitions are being accepted from interested candidates.
The Mason-Lake Conservation District is a local entity of government that strives to be the natural resource stewardship hub for residents in Mason and Lake counties. The district works on programs dealing with groundwater and surface water protection, river restoration, forestry, invasive species management, and promotes farming best management practices, among other environmental activities.
The board of directors includes five members elected by local residents for four-year terms. For the upcoming election, four seats are open, with two seats being three-year terms, due to appointments made in lieu of an election during the pandemic. The other two seats are for the full four-year terms. Some seats have candidates running for re-election, while others do not.
To be eligible for a position on the board, an individual must be a legal resident of Mason County or the west half of Lake County, and be 18 years of age or older.
“We like to have representation from both counties, with a variety of backgrounds, including natural resources, finance, education, agriculture, business and more," said Mason-Lake Conservation District Executive Director Dani McGarry. "We’re looking for people who are passionate about working on conservation issues and running a small government office similar to a nonprofit agency."
To run for election, an individual must get a petition — either from the conservation district office at 655 N. Scottville Road, or from the district's website, at www.mason-lakeconservation.org — obtain five supporting signatures, and return the completed petition to the conservation district office no later than Dec. 27.
Voting will be held at the district's annual meeting on Feb. 24, 2022, or by absentee ballot.
Directors hold monthly board meetings, oversee the direction and finances of the Conservation District, hire and manage staff, guide projects and participate in statewide training and leadership opportunities. Directors also volunteer at events throughout the year, including spring tree seedling sales, Household Hazardous Waste clean-up day, Farm Tour and other educational workshops.
For those who are unsure about committing to a four-year term, the board also accepts applications for associate directors. This position is intended as a “test drive” to encourage those that are interested in learning and being part of the community through the conservation district.
For more information, contact McGarry at (231) 757-3707 ext. 102.