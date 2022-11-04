The Mason-Lake Conservation District is hosting a match campaign to raise funds throughout the month of November.

An anonymous donation has made it possible for donations to be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $5,000 total for the campaign, the conservation district states in a press release.

The funds stay directly in the community and fund conservation projects to protect natural resources and enrich the wellbeing of the area.

The fundraiser is taking place through Giving Tuesday, on Nov. 29.

Make a contribution by dropping off or sending a check at the Conservation District office, 655 N. Scottville Road, Scottville, 49454, or by visiting www.mason-lakeconservation.org for online and endowment donation options.

Funds will be used to help meet the district's short- and long-term goals.

Near-term projects include stream monitoring equipment, household hazardous waste disposal, beachgrass nursery supplies, and plants and materials for agriculture demonstration areas in 2023.

To support more long-term conservation, donations could also be made to the district’s endowment fund, held at the Community Foundation for Mason County.

“Many people don’t realize that most of what we do at the conservation district is grant-funded,” Executive Director Dani McGarry stated in the release. “With something like a

match campaign, every dollar doubles. We can put that right back into community projects that protect our water quality, help our farms and improve healthy habitats, rather than spending time applying for and managing more grants.”

Any individual or entity can donate and all donations are tax-deductible.

For more information, call (231) 757-3707 ext. 5.