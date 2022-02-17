The Mason-Lake Conservation District will be celebrating its 80th annual meeting and board elections from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at Mason County Reformed Church 45 S. Amber Road in Scottville. The event is free to attend and no tickets are necessary.

District staff will have booths on display to share information on programs and services and discuss project successes from 2021, and guests are welcome to come and go at any time during the open house.

Appetizers will be provided, and a slideshow featuring historic photos from the district

archives will be on display throughout the night, as an homage to the district’s 80 years of conservation work.

Polls will be open for the board election from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Absentee ballots can be obtained by stopping in the Conservation District office or calling (231) 757-3707 ext. 5 to have one mailed.

Ballots must be received back to the Conservation District by 2 p.m. on Feb. 24.

The evening will wrap up with award presentations at 6:30 p.m. for Volunteer of the Year, 2021 Outstanding Conservationist and results of the board election.

Conservation districts are local government offices providing a grassroots, locally led approach to conservation in the community.

At the Mason-Lake Conservation District, services focus on forestry, agriculture and best management practices, invasive species management, water quality protection and many similar topics that relate to protection and conservation of our natural resources.

For more information, call (231) 757-3707 ext. 5 or visit www.mason-lakeconservation.org.