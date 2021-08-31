PENTWATER — Mason-Oceana 911 is offering a free magnet to residents of Mason and Oceana counties to help dispatchers in identifying where to send help when it is needed, something made more necessary because of smartphones.
“Eight-five percent our 911 calls in 2020 came from smartphones,” stated Ray Hasil, director of Mason-Oceana 911, in a press release.
When someone with a smartphone calls into the dispatch, an address is not attached to the number and is provided to the office.
“Mason and Oceana counties have a lot of summer and vacation homes. When visitors are renting a home for a week, they don’t expect they will need to dial 911 and when they do, they don’t know the address of where they’re staying.”
When 911 is dialed, knowing the address where help is needed is critical to a timely response by emergency responders. When callers dial 911 and aren’t sure about the address they are calling from, traditional wired phones greatly assist 911 by providing the name and address associated with the telephone line, according to the release.
The use of smartphones has caused most homes to disconnect traditional wired phones. That is making the magnets a necessity.
“The fridge magnets allow the homeowner to write down their street address, city, township, crossroads, home description and special address information,” Hasil stated.
To request a magnet, call or e-mail Mason-Oceana 911 Executive Assistant Connie Blaauw at 231-869-7911 or cblaauw@mason-oceana911.org). Magnets may also be picked up in person at Mason-Oceana 911, 9160 N Oceana Drive, Pentwater.