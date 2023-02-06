SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central will have a $31.9 million facilities bond proposal on the May 2 ballot.
The board of education convened for a special meeting Tuesday morning to sign off on the ballot language and call a bond election. The motion to move forward was unanimously supported.
The ballot language will need to be sent to county clerks in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties by 4 p.m. Tuesday in order to get on the ballot.
MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount said there's still much to be done with respect to campaigning. The hope is that the proposal will succeed where the district's $33.6 million bond attempt in 2022 failed.
"So now the work begins," Mount said. "We really need as much support from the board as possible."